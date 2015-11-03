A worker cleans the facade of a Volkswagen dealership near the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

BERLIN Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PSHG_p.DE), the family-owned holding company that controls a majority stake in Volkswagen, said the carmaker's latest findings in the diesel emissions scandal could further affect its results for this year.

VW earlier said it had found data "inconsistencies" on carbon dioxide emissions for 800,000 more cars and that it faces about 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in economic risks from the new issue.

Porsche, which had last month already cut its guidance as a result of the scandal, said late on Tuesday however that it was sticking with its current forecast for post-tax profit of between 0.8 and 1.8 billion euros.

However, this forecast could change depending on further findings in the scandal, and it is dependent on VW earnings meeting current expectations, it said.

