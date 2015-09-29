HAMBURG, Sept 29 The supervisory board of Volkswagen's Porsche business is due to meet on Wednesday to pick its new chief executive, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Two people had already told Reuters on Monday that the board was expected to name the sports-car maker's production chief Oliver Blume as the division's new CEO this week.

