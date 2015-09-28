BERLIN/HAMBURG, Sept 28 The supervisory board of
Volkswagen's Porsche business may name the
sports-car maker's production chief Oliver Blume as the
division's new chief executive this week, two people familiar
with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Blume, a former manager at VW's luxury division Audi who has
overseen production at Porsche since 2013, will replace Matthias
Mueller, who has taken the helm at Volkswagen, the sources said.
Porsche declined to comment.
The Stuttgart-based division is grappling with the loss of
several executives since VW was rocked by the admission that it
cheated U.S. vehicle emissions tests.
Mueller replaced Martin Winterkorn, who resigned as CEO of
Europe's largest automaker last Wednesday amid VW's biggest
business-related scandal in its 78-year-history.
The departure of Mueller, who ran Porsche for almost five
years, came a day after personnel chief Thomas Edig quit Porsche
to join VW's commercial-vehicles division.
Porsche's development chief Wolfgang Hatz has been suspended
by VW's supervisory board, together with his counterparts at
Audi and the VW brand, sources told Reuters earlier on Monday.
