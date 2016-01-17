BERLIN Jan 17 The Porsche-Piech family clan,
which control a majority of the voting rights in Volkswagen
, are standing behind the company's chief executive,
insiders say, despite criticism of his handling of the emissions
crisis during a U.S. visit.
Matthias Mueller was already under fire for waiting until
last week to make his first U.S. visit since the emissions
scandal erupted in September and then exacerbated the situation
by appearing to play down the seriousness of the cheating by
Europe's biggest carmaker in a radio interview.
"Everybody can see that Mr Mueller's U.S. trip was not
successful. He made a mistake. But that does not mean that we
move away from him," said a source close to the board. "The
Porsche and Piech families stand firmly behind Mr Mueller."
Senior members of the Volkswagen supervisory board are due
to meet on Tuesday to discuss the progress of an internal
investigation into the scandal, insiders said.
According to Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper, doubts are
growing among board members - particularly influential trade
union representatives - over the former Porsche boss, who took
over at Volkswagen in September after longtime CEO Martin
Winterkorn resigned. Volkswagen rejected the report.
Another Volkswagen insider said the board was prepared to
forgive Mueller for his mistakes as he epitomised the new
culture the company is trying to cultivate. "There is nobody
else," the source said.
Mueller angered some U.S. government officials last week
when he blamed the scandal on a misunderstanding and called it a
technical, not an ethical, problem.
After speaking with Mueller, U.S. environmental officials
said on Wednesday talks would continue with Volkswagen aimed at
reaching an agreement on a fix for nearly 600,000 diesel
vehicles that emit up to 40 times legally allowable limits.
