UPDATE 1-S.Korea orders vehicle recalls for Hyundai, Kia after whistleblower report
* Safety regulator also calls for probe into alleged cover-up of defects
FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Volkswagen's Porsche business said its supervisory board has named Oliver Blume as its new chief executive, replacing Matthias Mueller, who has taken the helm at its parent company.
Porsche production chief Blume, 47, will start his new job on Oct. 1, Porsche said in a statement on Wednesday.
A person familiar with the matter had told Reuters on Tuesday that the sports car-maker would name Blume as its new CEO on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Safety regulator also calls for probe into alleged cover-up of defects
SEOUL, May 12 South Korea's transport ministry said on Friday it had ordered the recall of 240,000 vehicles made by Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors due to five safety defects flagged by a whistleblower last year.