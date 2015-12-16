FRANKFURT Dec 16 Public prosecutors in the
German city of Stuttgart are investigating whether staff at auto
parts supplier Robert Bosch GmbH were involved in the rigging of
emissions tests by Volkswagen, the prosecutor's office said on
Wednesday.
Stuttgart-based Bosch, which makes a diesel engine
management programme used by several top automakers including VW
, declined to comment on specific investigations.
However, a company spokesman said: "We are cooperating in
principle with all authorities who want to contribute to the
clarification of the facts."
As is the custom of German prosecutors, a spokeswoman for
the Stuttgart prosecutor's office declined to name the companies
involved.
"We have started investigations against unknown
individuals," she said. "The action is directed at a company
based in Stuttgart which is suspected of involvement in a
possible offence by a large German automobile producer in the
context of manipulating emissions."
The investigations had been triggered by media reports about
the case, she added.
Reuters reported last month that U.S. federal prosecutors
with the Justice Department are examining whether Bosch knew or
participated in Volkswagen's years-long efforts to circumvent
U.S. diesel emissions tests, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Bosch, the world's largest auto supplier, is also among the
targets of a number of class action law suits filed in the
United States.
