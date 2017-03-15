Iran to hold tender for Azadegan field "within days"- NIOC chief
May 28 A tender to develop Iran's Azadegan oil field will be held before next Friday, National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Ali Kardor told state-run Press TV on Sunday.
BERLIN, March 15 Volkswagen said on Wednesday that prosecutors were searching offices at the carmaker's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.
The search of offices of Europe's biggest automotive group coincide with a raid by Munich prosecutors at Volkswagen's (VW) luxury carmaker Audi.
A spokesman for VW declined to give further details. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
WASHINGTON, May 27 U.S. President Donald Trump has told "confidants," including the head of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt, that he plans to leave a landmark international agreement on climate change, Axios news outlet reported on Saturday, citing three sources with direct knowledge.