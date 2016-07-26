FRANKFURT, July 26 Prosecutors in the German
city of Braunschweig said they had widened their probe into
diesel emissions cheating, with 21 current and former Volkswagen
staff under investigation.
As part of the probe, offices and private residences in the
German state of Lower Saxony were searched, prosecutor Klaus
Ziehe said on Tuesday.
In March, prosecutors in Braunschweig said 17 current and
former VW staff were being investigated.
German newspaper Handelsblatt was first to report that
prosecutors had widened their probe.
In June, prosecutors launched a probe against former
Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and current VW
brand chief Herbert Diess to investigate their role in possible
market manipulation related to the carmaker's emissions scandal.
At the time, the prosecutor's office said "sufficient real
signs" had emerged that Volkswagen may have failed in its duty
to disclose it had cheated emissions tests in a timely manner.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Edward Taylor and Adrian
Croft)