HAMBURG, April 21 Volkswagen is
hiking its provisions to pay for an emissions cheating scandal
to between 10 billion euros ($11.34 billion) and 20 billion
euros from currently 6.7 billion euros, two people familiar with
the matter said on Thursday.
"There is no indication that it will be significantly above
20 billion euros," one of the people told Reuters.
"From what we know it will definitely be more than 10
billion euros," the person added.
The sum includes compensation for customers, the repair of
manipulated vehicles as well as a possible fine by the U.S.
Department of Justice.
The figure includes the 6.7 billion euros Volkswagen set
aside in the third quarter, and could be spread out over two
years, the person further said.
Volkswagen declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8817 euros)
