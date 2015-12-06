* Qatar Investment Authority is VW's third-largest investor
* Qatar raising demands in Sunday talks with VW CEO - Bild
* QIA declines comment, VW says talking to important partner
BERLIN, Dec 6 Qatar, the third-largest
shareholder in Volkswagen, is urging the German
carmaker to reduce the influence of its powerful trade unions as
it battles to overcome its emissions scandal, a German newspaper
reported on Sunday.
Bild am Sonntag, without citing sources, said the Qatar
Investment Authority (QIA) would use a meeting on Sunday with VW
Chief Executive Matthias Mueller and other top players in the
firm to demand a scaling back of the role of the works council.
The QIA, which holds a 17 percent stake in Europe's largest
automaker, declined to comment, while a VW spokesman said
Mueller's talks in Qatar with the QIA "serve the communication
of VW's new leadership with an important partner."
VW's works council declined to comment.
The council, whose representatives hold as many seats on the
company's 20-member supervisory board as shareholders, has long
wielded a great influence at the carmaker and has headed off
cost cuts in the past.
The emissions scandal has wiped billions off VW's stock
market value and Mueller has said the firm will have to make
massive cuts to meet a bill which analysts say could top 40
billion euros ($44 billion) for fines, lawsuits and vehicle
refits.
The QIA, which has two seats on the supervisory board that
hires and fires executives, will also demand a multi-billion
campaign to promote electric vehicles in the United States to
regain ground in the world's second-biggest auto market, the
newspaper said.
($1 = 0.9187 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Additional reporting by Tom Finn;
Editing by Mark Potter)