Human poo transformed into clean fuel for Kenya's urban poor

NAKURU, Kenya, May 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Poultry farmer Josephine Mbithe used to get up three times a night to add charcoal to her stove just to keep her newborn chicks warm. But since she started using fuel briquettes made with human waste, the stove burns all night, leaving her to sleep in peace.