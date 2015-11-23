BERLIN Nov 23 Volkswagen said the
steps needed to fix about 8.5 million cars in Europe fitted with
illegal emissions-control software are technically and
financially manageable.
Europe's largest automaker has the approval of Germany's KBA
motoring watchdog for fixes affecting more than 90 percent of
the cars, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Monday.
Clearing up the emissions scandal "will still take several
months," the CEO said in the text of a speech to managers seen
by Reuters, though VW plans to publish intermediate results of
the investigation next month.
