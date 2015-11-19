Nov 19 Volkswagen, which is set to
provide detailed plans to fix vehicles that do not comply with
U.S. emissions standards, faced more pressure on Thursday from
officials in Washington and California to buy back older diesel
cars.
A California Air Resources Board spokesman said officials at
the automaker are scheduled to meet Friday with CARB and the
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to present detailed
proposals for recalling and fixing about 482,000 vehicles sold
in the United States with diesel engines that emit more
smog-forming pollutants than allowed by law.
California has set a Nov. 20 deadline for Volkswagen to come
up with a plan to fix the diesel cars affected by its rigging of
emissions tests.
The carmaker said in September that around 11 million diesel
powered cars were affected worldwide, including 482,000 in the
United States.
"I am personally hopeful we will be able to announce
something soon about the remedies ... and which we are
discussing with the agencies in upcoming days," Michael Horn,
head of Volkswagen's U.S. operations, said at the Los Angeles
Auto Show on Wednesday.
The CARB spokesman also confirmed that the agency's head,
Mary Nichols, told the German daily Handelsblatt that Volkswagen
might have to buy back some of the older diesel models.
"I think it is quite likely that they will end up buying
back at least some portion of the fleet from the current
owners," the paper quoted Nichols as saying in an interview to
be published on Friday.
Newer cars might get easy software fixes and medium
generation ones might need software and hardware components to
fix the issue, Nichols said, according to the paper. But older
cars might have to be repurchased rather than fitted with new
pollution control devices.
Separately, U.S. Senators Ed Markey of Massachusetts and
Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut on Thursday released a letter
calling on the automaker to buy back diesel vehicles that don't
meet pollution standards. The lawmakers noted that Volkswagen
had signaled it could buy back cars sold in Europe that have
inaccurate carbon dioxide emissions ratings.
Volkswagen has admitted understating CO2 emissions, and thus
understating fuel consumption, for about 800,000 vehicles sold
in Europe, and possibly more.
"We additionally urge you to offer drivers the fair market
value for these vehicles that was in place before VW's illegal
activity was made publicly known," the lawmakers wrote.
VW spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan declined to comment Thursday
on the prospects of a U.S. buyback for some of the diesel
vehicles. She said VW planned to meet with U.S. regulators on
Friday to lay out plans and discuss remedies to fix the 482,000
vehicles.
