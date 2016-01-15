PARIS Jan 15 France is not considering claiming
back tax breaks for low-emissions vehicles from carmaker Renault
after test showed that emissions from some of its cars
exceeded limits, Energy Minister Segolene Royal has told
newspaper Le Parisien.
"This is not under consideration for the moment. For that,
we will have to study by how much exactly the limits were
exceeded," Royal was quoted on Friday as saying.
She added that emissions from some 80 models from 11 car
makers including Renault still had to be tested, which will take
until summer.
"Without waiting for the test results, Renault should act
now to make sure its engines respect emissions limits," Royal
said.
Renault shares fell as much as 22 percent on Thursday after
the company said fraud investigators had inspected three of its
sites to look into its vehicle emissions technology.
Renault said investigations to date had found "no evidence
of a defeat device equipping Renault vehicles", in a reference
to a type of software program which Volkswagen was
found to have used by U.S. investigators to cheat emissions
tests.
