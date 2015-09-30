* Communications chief follows departed CEO Winterkorn
BERLIN, Sept 30 Volkswagen's
communications chief may resign later on Wednesday, sources told
Reuters, following departed Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn as
Europe's largest automaker grapples with the fallout of cheating
diesel emissions tests.
Stephan Gruehsem, head of group communications, external and
investor relations at Wolfsburg-based VW who joined the carmaker
in 1999, is expected to quit his post, two sources familiar with
the matter said.
The 53-year-old former journalist became head of
communications at VW's flagship brand Audi in 2002 when
Winterkorn became CEO of the luxury carmaker. When Winterkorn
was named CEO of VW in 2007, Gruehsem took over as group
communications chief.
VW declined to comment.
Winterkorn resigned last Wednesday, taking responsibility
for the German group's rigging of U.S. diesel emissions tests
which has plunged the carmaker into its biggest business-related
scandal in its 78-year history.
VW's supervisory board last Friday appointed Matthias
Mueller, head of sports-car maker Porsche, as Winterkorn's
successor. Mueller's communications chief Hans-Gerd Bode will
replace Gruehsem as new head of VW group communications, two
sources said.
Porsche production chief Oliver Blume will head the
sports-car maker from Oct. 1.
(Reporting by Paul Ingrassia, Jan Schwartz and Ilona
Wissenbach.; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Noah Barkin
and Mark Potter)