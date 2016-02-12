* Volkswagen January group sales up 3.7 percent
* VW brand sales up 2.8 percent
* Figures mark return to growth after slump in 2015
* Growth driven by demand in China
(Adds regional figures, background)
FRANKFURT, Feb 12 Volkswagen group
sales returned to growth in January thanks to demand in China,
where core brand VW posted its best month ever despite the
furore over the German carmaker's cheating of U.S. diesel
emissions tests.
Deliveries at the 12-brand group, including luxury division
Audi and sports-car maker Porsche, climbed 3.7 percent to
847,800 in January, Volkswagen said on Friday.
In December, sales had dropped 5.2 percent, contributing to
the first decline in full-year sales since 2002.
Volkswagen sales growth turned negative for the first time
in at least four and a half years in April 2015, raising
pressure on the automaker to fix trouble spots laid bare by the
shock ousting of long-time Chairman Ferdinand Piech.
The situation worsened after VW admitted in September it had
rigged U.S. diesel emissions tests and up to around 11 million
vehicles worldwide could have illegal software installed.
January group deliveries in China were up 15.4 percent, and
sales in Europe were up 1.8 percent. In all other regions,
deliveries fell, with the biggest declines seen in Russia and
Brazil, at 29.5 percent and 38.8 percent respectively.
Deliveries of VW-branded vehicles were up 2.8 percent at
521,400 around the world, driven by a 15.4 percent jump in
China.
Earlier this month, Volkswagen postponed publication of its
2015 financial results and delayed its annual shareholders'
meeting while it struggles to put an exact price on the
emissions scandal.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz and
Mark Potter)