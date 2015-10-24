FRANKFURT Oct 24 Volkswagen will
freeze managerial promotions next year at its VW division as
part of a savings drive to help meet the cost of a scandal over
diesel emissions tests, a German business magazine reported on
Saturday.
The German company also plans to re-use as many parts as
possible in the next generation of its popular Golf model to
save hundreds of millions of euros, according to the Manager
Magazin report, which cited Volkswagen sources.
Europe's largest carmaker is battling the biggest business
crisis in its 78-year history after admitting last month it
installed software in diesel vehicles to deceive U.S. regulators
about the true level of their toxic emissions.
Manager Magazin said Volkswagen now saw the costs of the
scandal exceeding 30 billion euros ($33.1 billion), most of
which new Chief Executive Matthias Mueller planned to record at
the VW brand, sparing its more upmarket Audi and Porsche
subsidiaries.
Volkswagen, which could not immediately be reached for
comment on Saturday's report, has said it will cut investment
plans at its VW division -- the largest by revenue -- and speed
up cost cutting.
According to Manager Magazin, Volkswagen also aims to
improve productivity and efficiency at VW plants as part of the
savings drive, which could lead to job losses.
It cited company sources as saying no cuts to headcount had
been agreed with workers' representatives so far.
($1 = 0.9077 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Andreas
Cremer; Editing by Helen Popper)