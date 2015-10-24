* Promotion freeze at VW brand to cut costs - Manager
* Works council rejects any such move as "merely symbolic"
* VW sees cost of scandal over 30 bln euros - Manager
* Audi says to keep hiring despite parent's crisis
(Adds IG Metall boss quotes)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Oct 24 Volkswagen
will freeze managerial promotions next year at its VW division
as part of a savings drive to help meet more than 30 billion
euros of costs arising from the diesel emissions tests scandal,
a German business magazine said on Saturday.
The German company also plans to re-use as many parts as
possible in the next generation of its popular Golf model to
save hundreds of millions of euros, according to the Manager
Magazin report, which cited Volkswagen sources.
Europe's largest carmaker is battling the biggest business
crisis in its 78-year history after admitting last month it
installed software in diesel vehicles to deceive U.S. regulators
about the true level of their toxic emissions.
The company has already set aside 6.5 billion euros ($7.2
billion) in provisions in the third quarter to pay for fallout
from the scandal. Manager Magazin said Volkswagen now saw the
total cost swelling to more than 30 billion euros.
Analysts expect Volkswagen to report a 3.5 billion euro
operating loss for the third quarter when it publishes its
financial results on Wednesday, down from a year-earlier profit
of 3.2 billion.
Works council chief Bernd Osterloh rejected the idea of a
halt to promotions, saying such a move would be "merely
symbolic" and at the expense of workers.
"We expect to see other symbols first: for instance, clear
statements on management's stance on bonus payments. The motto
needs to be to lead by example," he said in an e-mailed
statement.
Joerg Hofmann, the new head of Germany's powerful IG Metall
union, said workers' representatives must have a bigger say in
setting bonuses at VW to help prevent future crises.
"What will the performance-bonus systems be in future at
VW?," he told Deutschlandfunk radio in an interview to be aired
on Sunday. "We want to be part of the decision-making on this."
"It is about ... being able to counter a corporate culture
directed at just one goal: cost cuts at any price!"
Asked if VW would have to cut jobs, he said: "We are driving
in thick fog at the moment."
Volkswagen, which declined to comment on Saturday's report,
has said it will cut investment plans at its VW division -- the
largest by revenue -- and speed up cost cutting to cope with the
cost of cleaning up the emissions scandal.
According to Manager Magazin, the VW brand is to bear the
brunt of the costs, while more upmarket brands like Audi and
Porsche are to be shielded from the current crisis.
Audi told employees it plans to keep hiring and affirmed a
jobs guarantee through 2018, a spokesman for Audi said on
Saturday, confirming a German media report.
"We are sticking with plans for strategic growth and are
continuing to hire new employees as planned," newspaper
Heilbronner Stimme had earlier quoted Audi personnel chief
Thomas Sigi as saying in an interview published on the
carmaker's Intranet site.
($1 = 0.9077 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Andreas Cremer and Madeline
Chambers; Editing by Helen Popper and Richard Balmforth)