(Adds Schulz's first name in third paragraph)
BERLIN Oct 4 The head of the European
Parliament told a group of German regional newspapers that the
emissions scandal at Volkswagen (VW) would hit the
German economy hard but Europe's biggest carmaker was likely to
survive the crisis.
Germany's finance and economy ministers have played down the
risk of a broader economic danger for Germany from the scandal.
"It's a heavy blow for the German economy as a whole,"
Martin Schulz, a German Social Democrat, was quoted as saying by
the newspapers.
"It's hard to believe what was done there negligently and
possibly even with criminal energy. But I believe that
Volkswagen is a strong company that has every chance of
surviving the crisis," he said.
VW has set aside 6.5 billion euros ($7.3 billion) to help
cover the cost of the scandal, but some analysts think the final
bill could be much higher. VW has said it will have to refit up
to 11 million cars and vans containing illegal software.
The car industry is crucial for Germany, Europe's largest
economy, where the likes of BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen employ
more than 750,000 people.
German newspaper Welt am Sonntag cited Hans Dieter Poetsch,
Volkswagen's incoming chairman as saying the scandal is a threat
to the firm's viability albeit a surmountable one.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Louise Ireland)