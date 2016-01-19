By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 19 A former Federal Bureau of
Investigation director was named on Tuesday to help settle more
than 500 lawsuits filed against German automaker Volkswagen AG
over its excess diesel emissions, after no parties
filed objections last week.
Robert S. Mueller, a Washington lawyer, was named as
"settlement master" in the lawsuits by U.S. District Judge
Charles Breyer, who oversees the cases.
Breyer announced his intent on Jan. 11 to name Mueller to
"use his considerable experience and judgment to facilitate
settlement discussions among the various parties in these
complex matters."
No one had filed objections to Mueller's appointment by the
judge's deadline of Jan. 15.
VW potentially faces billions of dollars in claims from
owners of vehicles with excess emissions. Separately, the
Justice Department sued VW earlier this month under the Clean
Air Act seeking up to $46 billion.
On Friday, the Justice Department suit was transferred to
Breyer's court.
VW has admitted to using software to allow 580,000 vehicles
to emit up to 40 times legally allowable pollution. It also
faces investigations by 47 state attorneys general.
Last month, VW named its own adviser, lawyer Ken Feinberg,
to create a VW diesel owner claims program. Feinberg said the
program is aimed in part at settling lawsuits out of court.
VW has not decided the details of the compensation program
or on remedies, including potential vehicle buybacks.
Separately, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday that VW
plans to hire Louis Freeh, another former FBI chief, to help the
carmaker deal with authorities in the United States
investigating an emissions scandal.
A special committee on Volkswagen's supervisory board is due
to discuss his appointment on Tuesday, the German newspaper
said.
A Volkswagen spokesman declined to comment on "speculation"
about Freeh's appointment.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang)