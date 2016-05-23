FRANKFURT May 23 German investors' association
DSW called on Monday for an independent audit of Volkswagen's
emissions test-rigging scandal in addition to the
carmaker's internal probe.
DSW asked that a shareholder vote on an independent
investigation be included on the agenda for Volkswagen's (VW)
annual general meeting on June 22.
VW was not immediately available to comment.
In September, Europe's largest carmaker admitted it had
cheated diesel emissions tests in the United States.
"When you have an independent investigation you can be sure
that the findings will be publicised. With internal
investigations you do not know whether everything has been made
transparent," DSW spokesman Juergen Kurz said on Monday.
VW has retained law firm Jones Day and has some 450 internal
and external experts looking at processes, reporting and control
systems to find those responsible for the scandal which has
already forced VW to set aside 16.2 billion euros ($18.2
billion) to pay for the scandal.
But Kurz said there was no guarantee small shareholders
would receive access to all of Jones Day's findings.
VW has created a Special Committee on Diesel Engines headed
by Wolfgang Porsche, head of the family clan which controls VW,
to investigate the scandal.
The company has declined to comment in detail about initial
findings of the probe, as part of which Jones Day is
interviewing managers and employees close to the diesel issue,
because it is not yet completed.
It said so far there were no signs that current management
was involved in the scandal but that there were process
deficiencies on the technical side as well as misconduct on the
part of unidentified individuals.
It has said it was reorganising the processes and structures
used for approving the software for engine control units with
more clearly defined and binding responsibilities.
DSW acknowledged the chances of forcing an independent
investigation at VW were slim, given the company's large
shareholders - the Piech and Porsche families, which jointly
control 52 percent of VW voting rights - may not back the
proposal.
If that happens, DSW could try to win a court order to
enforce an independent investigation, DSW's Kurz said.
($1 = 0.8921 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)