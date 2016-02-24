FRANKFURT Feb 24 Volkswagen is not
doing enough to investigate how Europe's largest carmaker became
embroiled in an emissions cheating scandal, shareholder Union
Asset Management said on Wednesday.
"Are we content with the crisis management at VW? No, not at
all," Chief Investment Officer and executive board member Jens
Wilhelm said.
There is a lack of transparency, and the manner in which the
company appears to be investigating the emissions scandal is
anything but optimal, Wilhelm said.
Reuters data showed Union held a 0.18 percent stake in VW,
worth about $41.58 million, at the end of September last year.
VW has admitted installing illegal diesel emissions software
to conceal that U.S. diesel vehicles, of which 580,000 have been
sold since 2009, emit up to 40 times legally allowable
emissions.
The carmaker faces a U.S. ban on selling 2016 diesel models
and is holding talks with California, which issued a separate
ban, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to win
approval for a repair plan for the vehicles.
The U.S. Justice Department and German prosecutors are also
investigating the carmaker, which has said up to 11 million
vehicles worldwide were equipped with the software.
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones; writing by Edward Taylor; Editing
by Susan Fenton)