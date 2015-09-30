UPDATE 2-S.Korea orders Hyundai, Kia to recall vehicles after whistleblower report
* Their shares fall, underperform wider mkt on Friday (Adds background, updates shares)
PRAGUE, Sept 30 Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen , has not registered any deviations in the production, sales or orders of its models, newspaper Hospodarske Noviny on Wednesday quoted a spokesman for the Czech carmaker as saying.
Volkswagen said on Tuesday it would repair up to 11 million cars following a scandal over its rigging of emissions tests.
A Skoda spokesman was not available for immediate comment. The company has said 1.2 million of its cars are affected. However, Skoda has said that the engines in question are no longer used by the company and that new Skoda cars feature engines which meet legal and environmental standards.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)
* Their shares fall, underperform wider mkt on Friday (Adds background, updates shares)
BEIJING, May 12 China's vice finance minister Zhu Guangyao said on Friday that economic issues should not be politicised, when asked whether the outcomes of the 100-day plan for trade talks with the United States were related to the North Korea nuclear issue.