PRAGUE Jan 12 Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part
of Germany's Volkswagen, sold more than 1 million
cars for the second time in its history in 2015, increasing
global deliveries by 1.8 percent thanks to rising demand in most
of Europe.
Higher sales in western and central Europe helped offset a
slumping Russian market and weakness in China, the Czech
Republic's largest exporter said.
The company has reported having 1.2 million cars affected by
the emissions test rigging scandal at parent Volkswagen, but has
played down its potential impact on sales.
After selling more than 1 million cars for the first time in
2014, Skoda lifted deliveries to 1.06 million in 2015 and
reported its best-ever December sales.
Western European auto sales rose 4.3 percent in 2015, led by
growth in Germany. Sales in central Europe increased nearly 15
percent. In China, the carmaker's biggest market, sales
stagnated while Russian deliveries slumped by a third.
Skoda did not provide an outlook for 2016 but said it was
preparing for the launch of a new SUV model this year.
The car industry is a major driver for the export-reliant
Czech economy, which benefitted last year from an influx of EU
development funds to grow by more than 4 percent in 2015.
Czech car production is expected to have risen to a record
1.3 million cars last year. Besides Skoda, the central European
country is home to plants run by Hyundai Motor and
TPCA, a joint venture of Toyota Motor Corp and PSA
Peugeot Citroen.
