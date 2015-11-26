* First outside US to announce emissions scandal measures
* Record fine a blow to importers generally - analyst
* VW sales of registered vehicles down sharply in Oct
(Recasts, adds quote, Volkswagen Korea statement)
By Joyce Lee
SEJONG, South Korea, Nov 26 South Korea on
Thursday became the first country outside the United States to
punish Volkswagen AG on the basis of its own
emissions tests, slapping the German automaker with a record
fine and ordering a recall of 125,522 vehicles.
The environment ministry said it ordered Volkswagen Korea to
submit a recall plan by Jan. 6, 2016, after its own testing
showed Europe's biggest auto manufacturer manipulated devices
that record diesel emissions in vehicles with older engines.
It also fined Volkswagen Korea 14.1 billion won ($12.31
million), the steepest financial penalty imposed on an automaker
in Asia's fourth-biggest economy, a decision that could scare
some buyers off imported cars generally.
"Today's measures are similar to what many other countries
are doing - Germany ordered a mandatory recall, while the U.S.
has begun the process of figuring out the fine amount," Samsung
Securities analyst Esther Yim said.
"But it is Korea's biggest fine ever of an automaker for a
single issue, and could dent the market share of imported
automobiles."
Officials said government testing of 15 other automakers'
diesel models would be completed by April, creating an
uncomfortable degree of uncertainty at a time of slowing sales
for importers in the world's 11th-biggest auto market.
Sales of diesel-powered German imports have been gaining
share in a South Korean market long dominated by home-grown
players led by Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors
.
But the market share of imported vehicles fell from 15.7
percent in September to 12.34 percent in October, the lowest
percentage since July 2013, according to the Korea Automobile
Importers & Distributors Association.
Volkwagen sales fell from 2,901 registered vehicles in
September to just 947 in October, the trade group said.
Among imported brands, its market share fell from 14.2 percent
in September to 5.4 percent in October.
Seoul decided to conduct its own tests on Volkswagen
vehicles after the German giant admitted in September that it
installed software in up to 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide
that vastly understated their actual emissions of smog-causing
nitrogen oxides.
Cars to be recalled in South Korea are Euro 5 engine
vehicles with 2,000cc and 1,600cc diesel "EA189" engines, mainly
sold in South Korea between 2008 and 2015 including the popular
Tiguan model, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said it had not yet determined whether VW
vehicles with the newer "EA288" engine - mainly Euro 6 models -
had manipulated emissions.
Volkswagen Korea said recall details would be announced by
Volkswagen headquarters.
($1 = 1,145.5000 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)