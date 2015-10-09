(Adds detail and background)
MADRID Oct 9 German carmaker Volkswagen
, grappling with a scandal over rigged emissions
tests, has guaranteed a 4.2-billion euro ($4.8 billion)
investment in Spain, Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria said on
Friday.
"Yesterday I had a meeting in Germany with the chairman and
he guaranteed the investments planned for Spain would be
maintained," Soria told La COPE national radio.
VW, which has admitted to cheating in U.S. diesel emission
tests, pledged the multi-billion euro investment over five years
for the SEAT brand factory in Martorell outside Barcelona --
Spain's biggest car plant -- and the VW brand factory in
Navarra.
VW is an important employer in Spain, representing around
22,000 jobs. Spanish assembly plants are winning new models and
creating jobs in a country with one of the highest unemployment
rates amongst developed countries.
Unemployment will be a major theme in general elections on
Dec. 20 where the ruling centre-right People's Party is fighting
for re-election in a closely-run contest with the opposition
Socialists and newcomer parties.
Spain has no domestically-owned car makers -- Volkswagen
bought SEAT from the state in 1986 -- but the overall industry
accounts for almost 10 percent of economic output and employs
around 9 percent of the workforce.
VW said on Tuesday it would need to make massive cost
savings to overcome the consequences of the emissions scandal.
Billions of euros have been wiped off the German group's
value following the revelation that it used software to change
its diesel engines' performance under U.S test conditions.
($1 = 0.8821 euros)
(Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez and Elisabeth O'Leary;
Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Mark Potter)