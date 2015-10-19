(Adds details from document, comment from Volkswagen)
MADRID Oct 19 Spain's public prosecutor has
asked the country's High Court to investigate German carmaker
Volkswagen and the scandal surrounding its rigging
of diesel emissions tests, according to a court document seen by
Reuters.
The public prosecutor argued that Volkswagen might have
committed fraud, including by taking subsidies illicitly, and
may have committed a crime related to the environment due to
pollution by its cars, the document showed.
Volkswagen declined to comment.
If Spain's High Court agrees to take on the case, it would
be handed to an investigating magistrate and could still take
months or even years to go to trial -- or it could be dropped.
Europe's largest automaker has admitted rigging diesel
emissions tests in the United States, and its operations
elsewhere are also being scrutinised.
It has said that in Spain alone, nearly 700,000 cars, mostly
linked to its SEAT brand, may have included the illegal software
at the heart of the scandal which erupted in mid-September.
Volkswagen's share price has suffered as a result and its
long-time chief executive had to quit.
Spain's public prosecutor is requesting that Spain's
Industry Ministry, which has been in close contact with
Volkswagen over the case, hand over all the information it has
gathered so far.
It also wants Volkswagen to provide more details on its
Spanish operations and on the software it used.
Spain's government had said it would try to claw back car
purchase subsidies handed out to Volkswagen, though it has since
been more cautious, noting that the incentives to buy greener
vehicles were not linked to the exact types of emissions under
scrutiny and may not be recoverable.
The Industry Ministry has stressed, however, than a 4.2
billion-euro ($4.75 billion) investment in Spain by Volkswagen
would be guaranteed, at a time when the carmaker is
contemplating massive cost savings.
($1 = 0.8836 euros)
(Reporting by Robert Hetz and Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by
Sarah White; Editing by Mark Potter)