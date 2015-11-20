BRIEF-Shanghai Baolong Automotive sets IPO pricing
* Says it plans to issue up to 29.3 million shares at 22.87 yuan per share to raise up to 670 million yuan ($97.07 million) for its Shanghai IPO
FRANKFURT Nov 20 Volkswagen named Joerg Hofmann, the leader of the IG Metall trade union, and Johan Jaervklo of Scandinavian union IF Metall to its supervisory board as employee representatives.
They will replace former IG Metall boss Berthold Huber and Hartmut Meine, also of IG Metall, the carmaker said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Says Melinda Harrison has been appointed as a company secretary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: