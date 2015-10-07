(Adds VW comment, details)

STOCKHOLM Oct 7 Volkswagen has temporarily suspended deliveries of its Caddy transporter van in Sweden in the wake of investigations over rigged emissions tests, the company said on Wednesday.

Marcus Thomasfolk, head of information at Volkswagen Group Sweden, said customers would still be able to order the van but there would be no deliveries until an update of the Euro 5 diesel engine has been carried out.

The Caddy transporter van is the only new VW model sold in Sweden with the Euro 5 engine, which has been affected by the emissions scandal. The Caddy passenger car is equipped with a Euro 6 engine, Thomasfolk said.

"We know this engine is covered by this discrepancy in nitrogen emissions and that's why we want to update it," he told Reuters.

The German carmaker has admitted cheating in diesel emissions tests in the United States and Germany's transport minister has said it also manipulated them in Europe. The emissions scandal has led to the biggest business crisis in Volkswagen's 78-year history. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson and Susan Fenton)