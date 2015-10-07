(Adds VW comment, details)
STOCKHOLM Oct 7 Volkswagen has temporarily
suspended deliveries of its Caddy transporter van in Sweden in
the wake of investigations over rigged emissions tests, the
company said on Wednesday.
Marcus Thomasfolk, head of information at Volkswagen Group
Sweden, said customers would still be able to order the van but
there would be no deliveries until an update of the Euro 5
diesel engine has been carried out.
The Caddy transporter van is the only new VW model sold in
Sweden with the Euro 5 engine, which has been affected by the
emissions scandal. The Caddy passenger car is equipped with a
Euro 6 engine, Thomasfolk said.
"We know this engine is covered by this discrepancy in
nitrogen emissions and that's why we want to update it," he told
Reuters.
The German carmaker has admitted cheating in diesel
emissions tests in the United States and Germany's transport
minister has said it also manipulated them in Europe. The
emissions scandal has led to the biggest business crisis in
Volkswagen's 78-year history.
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson and
Susan Fenton)