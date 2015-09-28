The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on the front grill of a Passat car in Willmette, Illinois, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

ZURICH Almost 129,000 Volkswagen group vehicles registered in Switzerland are affected by the rigged emissions testing scandal that has halted Swiss sales of new models equipped with the diesel motors in question, Volkswagen's Swiss distributor AMAG said.

VW, which has admitted to cheating diesel emissions tests in the United States, is under huge pressure to get to grips with the biggest business scandal in its 78-year history.

In a statement on Monday, AMAG said 128,802 VW cars registered in Switzerland were affected by the scandal, equating to 2.2 percent of the 5.8 million road motor vehicles in Switzerland at the end of 2014.

AMAG said the affected models were Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, SKODA and VW commercial vehicles.

As part of VW's action plan to solve the crisis, AMAG said a plan to retrofit the affected cars would be presented to Swiss transport authorities in October.

Only a few hundred new cars in AMAG's inventory were affected by the sales halt, it added.

Last week Swiss authorities estimated that around 180,000 VW group vehicles in Switzerland could be affected by the diesel manipulation row that has engulfed the German carmaker.

