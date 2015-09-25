ZURICH, Sept 25 Swiss authorities estimate that around 180,000 Volkswagen vehicles in Switzerland could be affected by the diesel manipulation row that has engulfed the German carmaker, the federal roads agency said on Friday.

The agency said it was preparing to withdraw approval of affected models -- which include Audi, Seat, Skoda and Volkswagens brand vehicles built between 2009 and 2014 -- until the situation was clarified. Models already on the road would be exempted, the agency said in a statement.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)