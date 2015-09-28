ZURICH, Sept 28 Some 128,802 Volkswagen group cars registered in Switzerland are affected by the diesel manipulation scandal that has halted Swiss sales of new models equipped with the diesel motors in question, Volkswagen's Swiss distributor AMAG said.

As part of VW's action plan to solve the crisis, AMAG said in a statement on Monday that a plan to retrofit the affected cars would be presented to Swiss transport authorities in October. Only a few hundred new cars in AMAG's inventory were affected by the sales halt, it added.

VW, which has admitted to cheating diesel emissions tests in the United States, is under huge pressure to get to grips with the biggest business scandal in its 78-year history. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)