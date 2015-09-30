(Adds Volkswagen comment, background, paragraphs 2-10)
By Ayesha Rascoe
Sept 30 A Texas county sued Volkswagen AG
in state court on Wednesday, accusing the German
carmaker of violating state environmental laws by installing
software on some of its diesel vehicles to circumvent emissions
tests.
The lawsuit filed by Harris County, which includes Houston,
seeks up to $25,000 per violation per day.
Volkswagen faces a slew of lawsuits and potential criminal
investigations after admitting this month that it equipped as
many as 11 million diesel vehicles with software that had the
effect of causing the cars to run cleaner during testing by
regulators than they did in actual driving.
"Volkswagen's deceptive acts have undermined Harris County's
efforts to improve air quality, reach attainment status, and
protect our citizens," said the lawsuit filed in the District
Court of Harris County, Texas.
A Volkswagen spokeswoman declined to comment on the pending
litigation.
Many early lawsuits against Volkswagen have been filed by
drivers who say they have been defrauded by "clean" diesel
claims. Harris County's lawsuit is one of the first to focus on
the environmental harm caused by the emissions ruse.
Some advocacy groups have argued that Volkswagen should be
forced to pay a steep price for environmental damage caused by
its actions.
The American Lung Association on Tuesday urged the U.S.
Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency to
force Volkswagen to take actions to offset all of the excess
emissions released by the vehicles it tampered with.
Once purchased by consumers and put on the road, Volkswagen
diesel vehicles emitted much more nitrogen oxide than allowed by
federal and state regulations.
Nitrogen oxide contributes to ozone formation, which can
cause health problems such as chest pain and coughing, and can
worsen bronchitis and asthma, Harris County said in its lawsuit.
The county estimated that beginning with the 2009 model year
through the end of August 2015, Volkswagen sold more than 6,000
of the manipulated emissions vehicles within the county's
borders. As its investigation of the matter continues, the
county said it expects that estimate to increase.
