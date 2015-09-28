(Recasts, adds analyst, company comment, details and
background)
By Birsen Altayli
ISTANBUL, Sept 28 Shares of Volkswagen AG's
main Turkish distributor Dogus Otomotiv
tumbled more than 12 percent on Monday, hit by concerns that the
emissions cheating scandal at the German automaker could
undermine sales of its local dealers.
Dogus imports more than 14 brands including VW group marques
Porsche, Skoda and Audi, as well as Volkswagen.
Dogus is monitoring developments, its executive board
chairman, Ali Bilaloglu, said in a statement, without saying
what impact if any he expected from the scandal.
"The details regarding the affected vehicles globally and in
Turkey will be determined following an investigation carried out
by Volkswagen AG," he said.
The company did not say whether it plans to recall any
vehicles in Turkey, or how many diesel cars could be impacted.
The VW marque achieved sales of more than 93,000 cars and
light vehicles in Turkey in the first eight months of this year,
making it market leader with a 15.5 percent share, according to
industry data. There is no breakdown of how many of those sold
had diesel engines.
Volkswagen has said 11 million worldwide had been installed
with so-called "defeat devices" which allowed its cars to skirt
emissions tests.
Shares of Dogus were down 12.7 percent at 10.05 lira at 0151
GMT, shaving around $100 million off its market value. The BIST
100 index, the broadest measure of Istanbul stock
market performance, was down 1.3 percent.
Many Turkish market participants were away last week due to
the Eid al Adha holiday, meaning Monday was the first day of
active trade since the scandal broke.
German prosecutors launched an investigation on Monday into
fraud allegations against former VW boss Martin Winterkorn over
the rigging of emissions tests.
(Additional reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan;
Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley and David Holmes)