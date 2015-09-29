BRIEF-Cherry acquires significant stake in Highlight Games
* SAYS HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 25 PCT OF GAMING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, HIGHLIGHT GAMES LIMITED, WITH AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE A FURTHER 26 PCT
ANKARA, Sept 29 Turkey will revise its vehicle emissions testing methodology if it finds that emissions between idling and moving vehicles vary significantly, an environmental ministry official said on Tuesday.
The official's comments come after Volkswagen's admission that it rigged diesel emissions tests in the United States. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; editing by Susan Thomas)
WASHINGTON/DETROIT, May 12 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) said on Friday it would recall more than 1.25 million pickup trucks worldwide to address a software error linked to reports of one crash death and two injuries.