FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Refile-Porsche agrees to recall Cayenne models with "irregular" software
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 27, 2017 / 5:54 PM / a day ago

Refile-Porsche agrees to recall Cayenne models with "irregular" software

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - Porsche, the sportscar brand owned by Volkswagen on Thursday said it would recall cars equipped with "irregular" engine management software.

Porsche said it had discovered the software during an internal investigation, and that it had agreed to recall the vehicles to fix the problem.

German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced a recall of certain Porsche 3-litre Cayenne cars after finding illegal emissions controlling software in the vehicles.

Dobrindt told reporters he was withdrawing certification for the vehicles, and Porsche would bear 100 percent of the cost of the recalls. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.