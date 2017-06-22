BERLIN, June 22 The United States has issued
international arrest warrants for five former Volkswagen
managers accused of wrongdoing in connection with
the carmaker's diesel emissions-cheating scandal, Sueddeutsche
Zeitung reported on Thursday.
The five ex-managers and developers, including two aides to
former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, are indicted by U.S.
authorities for conspiracy to fraud and violation of U.S.
environmental rules, Sueddeutsche Zeitung, which researched the
matter with regional broadcasters WDR and NDR, reported.
A spokesman at VW's Wolfsburg headquarters declined comment.
A sixth person, former VW manager Oliver Schmidt, was
arrested in February in Miami as he was about to fly to Germany.
German authorities were unlikely to extradite the five
accused to the U.S., Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.
Under the constitution, German citizens can only be
extradited to other European Union countries or to an
international court. But leaving Germany could pose the risk of
being extradited to the United States from a third country.
VW, the world's largest automaker by sales, admitted to U.S.
regulators in September 2015 that it had cheated on emissions
tests there using software installed in as many as 11 million
diesel vehicles sold worldwide.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Susan Thomas)