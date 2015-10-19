By Alexandria Sage
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 19 As the resale value of
their diesel cars drops, U.S. Volkswagen owners are stuck,
unwilling to sell their polluting vehicles at a loss but lacking
information on what fixes may be in store.
A month after Volkswagen admitted to regulators
that its diesel cars were rigged to cheat on U.S. emissions
tests, no concrete answers are forthcoming on how the company
will compensate owners, nor how dealers should deal with them.
The German automaker has said it will begin fixing the first
of the nearly 500,000 non-compliant Golfs, Jettas and Passats
from model years 2009-2015 in January, but earlier models will
require hardware changes and could take longer.
"I'm kind of resigned to the waiting period but it's
frustrating, as I feel like I'm in limbo," said a San Francisco
Golf owner, Janet Kornblum.
"Obviously I can't sell the car as it is and I don't really
want to. But I have no idea what's going to happen."
Auto industry consultant Edmunds.com said on Monday the
price of used VW diesel vehicles sold at auction by dealers to
other dealers dropped 6.5 percent, based on Sept. 1-Oct. 9 data.
The average price of these cars fell to $10,586 after Sept
18, the day the scandal broke, from $11,319, Edmunds.com said.
"The drop reflects a lot of the uncertainty and speculation
that's out there," said Edmunds.com analyst Jessica Caldwell.
That contrasts with healthy U.S. used-car prices, which were
7.6 percent higher year-over-year in the second quarter.
Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
As lawmakers and regulators seek answers on how the cheating
by the world's second-largest carmaker occurred and how it will
make amends, Volkswagen's reputation has suffered, reflected in
fewer online searches.
Car-buying website TrueCar found a 57 percent drop in
searches for VW diesel cars since the scandal broke on Sept 18.
The overall brand was itself affected, with total searches for
all Volkswagen vehicles down 9 percent.
Swapalease.com said VW lease transfers have dropped 50
percent thus far in October, including gas and diesel engines.
On the TDIClub.com online forum, one owner trying to sell
his 2013 diesel Passat for $14,400 on Sept 18 was told by
another member: "No one here will buy an 'affected' TDI until
the VW fix is implemented, and that fix, whatever it is, may
take a year to happen."
