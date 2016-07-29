FRANKFURT, July 29 Volkswagen said
on Friday it regretted the Washington Department of Ecology's
decision to fine it $176 million over its emissions scandal,
saying the move ran counter to efforts to resolve U.S. consumer
claims collectively.
"It is regrettable that some states have decided to seek
environmental claims now, notwithstanding their prior support of
this ongoing federal-state collaborative process," the German
carmaker said in a statement.
Volkswagen (VW) has sought a comprehensive national
resolution in the United States of all environmental issues
arising from its emissions test cheating scandal.
As part of these efforts, VW has agreed to buy back or
modify affected vehicles, create a $2.7-billion environmental
trust and invest $2 billion on infrastructure for zero-emission
vehicles.
On Thursday, the Washington Department of Ecology said it
had fined VW $176 million for installing illegal software on
many of its diesel vehicles to cheat and falsify emissions
tests.
VW has 30 days to appeal the penalty to the Washington
Pollution Control Hearings Board. It has not said whether it
will launch an appeal.
VW's "dieselgate" scandal erupted in September, after the
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the carmaker had
violated the Federal Clean Air Act, forcing the carmaker into a
$14.7 billion settlement.
