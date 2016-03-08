(Repeats to additional subscribers)
WOLFSBURG, Germany, March 8 Volkswagen's
second-largest shareholder expects more "unpleasant
news" to emerge from an emissions-test rigging scandal after the
carmaker in September admitted to manipulating pollution tests
in the United States.
"We will this year probably every now and then be confronted
with unpleasant news related to dieselgate," Stephan Weil, prime
minister of Lower Saxony, on Tuesday told a gathering of workers
at Volkswagen's (VW) main factory in Wolfsburg.
Europe's largest automaker should be able to cope with the
fallout of its manipulation but the damage will not be small,
said Weil.
"The damage will, on balance, not be minor, as much as that
can already be said today but Volkswagen luckily has a strong
economic substance," Weil told the gathering, attended by
thousands of workers.
Lower Saxony, which holds 20 percent of VW's common shares,
has "no reason" to alter its commitment to the carmaker, Weil
said.
