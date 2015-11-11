(Refiles to add missing word 'to' in final para)
FRANKFURT Nov 11 Volkswagen has set
an end-November deadline for its whistleblower programme meant
to encourage staff to reveal to hired investigators what they
know about the rigging of diesel emission tests, German
newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.
The paper said on Wednesday that Volkswagen aimed to
increase the pressure on employees who had knowledge of the
scandal but fear they could lose their jobs if the information
comes to light, the paper, which worked with German broadcasters
NRD and WDR, said on Wednesday
VW has said it hired advisory firm Deloitte and U.S. law
firm Jones Day to investigate under what circumstances the
company installed software into diesel cars that changed engine
settings to reduce emissions whenever the vehicle was put
through tests.
Sueddeutsche Zeitung said the initial results of the amnesty
programme were encouraging, citing sources at Volkswagen.
VW is promising staff they will keep their jobs and will be
exempt from damage claims if they shed light on the scandal, but
board members and levels of management directly below them are
to be excluded from the scheme, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.
Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by David Evans)