June 28 Volkswagen AG's $15.3
billion settlement of allegations that it cheated on diesel
engine pollution tests promises a substantial boost for federal
and state efforts to expand electric vehicle sales, and could
also help producers of commercial trucks and buses and other
heavy equipment.
At the center of the Volkswagen agreement are "cash for
clunkers" programs aimed at taking older, sooty vehicles off the
road - and not just Volkswagen models the government alleges
were deliberately designed to cheat emissions tests.
Manufacturers of commercial trucks, school buses and
machinery used to move goods at seaports or tow airplanes also
stand to benefit from provisions of the settlement, according to
state and federal officials. Volkswagen has agreed to put $2.7
billion over three years into a trust fund created to cut diesel
pollution. States can use the money to replace and scrap or
retrofit older vehicles with new models equipped with better
exhaust cleaning technology.
For example, school systems driving buses 10 years old or
older could get Volkswagen money to buy new models. Other
eligible vehicles include tugboats, ferries, freight switchers,
transit buses, medium and heavy duty trucks, airport ground
support vehicles and ocean going vessels, according to
settlement documents.
Older diesel engines emit air pollutants linked to a range
of serious health problems including asthma, lung and heart
disease, other respiratory ailments, and premature death, the
Environmental Protection Agency said.
John Stark, editor in chief, Stark's News Service, said the
program may boost medium duty truck sales and diesel engine
manufacturers such as Cummins Inc.
VW's 650 U.S. dealers may get a boost from owners selling
back their vehicles - and some may even be interested in buying
a new vehicle from VW. Buybacks will start as early as October.
VW will pay up to $10.033 billion to buyback as many as 475,000
2.0 liter diesel vehicles - and give most owners at least $5,100
to $10,000 in additional compensation.
Other potential beneficiaries of Volkswagen's agreement
include marketers of electric vehicle or fuel cell charging
systems. VW agreed to spend $2 billion on electric vehicle
infrastructure and other projects over 10 years - including $800
million in California.
The California Air Resources Board said the VW funds would
almost quadruple the money available for electric vehicle
infrastructure in the state.
"All charging infrastructure in EVs floats the rest of the
market. Since there is not enough existing charging
infrastructure any capital that comes into the market benefits
all EV suppliers and charging suppliers," said Mike Calise,
chief executive of Car Charging Group, a charging services
company.
California, joined by nine other states, has mandated that
zero emission vehicles account for 15 percent of sales by 2025 -
a figure automakers have said is unrealistic.
The plan for spending the initial $500 million is due in
2017, court documents show.
VW will also agree to fund a "Green City" initiative in
California to include features like electric vehicle car sharing
services, zero emission transit applications, and zero
emission freight transport projects.
Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and other
leaders in December urged California to order VW to transition
to electric vehicles, rather than try to fix diesel vehicles
Volkswagen will be able to label projects as "sponsored by
Volkswagen" but they cannot favor its own vehicles and the
statement cannot be prominently displayed. Still, VW has
outlined plans to expand its electric vehicle offerings
dramatically over the next several years, and investments in
charging infrastructure could ultimately help persuade consumers
to buy those cars.
Lewisville, Texas dealer Alan Brown said the dealer body
will support VW's encouragement of electric vehicles.
"It will be an unbelievable opportunity for VW to be
industry-leading in the segment and go after it," Brown said.
