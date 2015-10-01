FRANKFURT Oct 1 German prosecutors have no
evidence of wrongdoing by former Volkswagen Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn in connection with the carmaker's
rigging of emissions tests, they said in a statement on
Thursday, clarifying previous comments.
The investigation of Winterkorn announced on Monday was part
of a "preliminary investigation" into Volkswagen, based on
allegations made by unnamed people rather than on reasonable
suspicion by law enforcement officers, the Braunschweig
prosecutors' office said.
"There is currently no formal investigation against
Winterkorn. The Braunschweig prosecution regrets that this
impression may have been created as well as the irritation that
(Monday's) press release caused," it said.
Winterkorn quit the top job at Volkswagen last week, after
Europe's biggest carmaker admitted to cheating diesel emissions
tests in the United States, sparking the worst business crisis
in its 78-year history.
He said at the time that he was not aware of any wrongdoing
on his part and wanted to give the company a new start.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)