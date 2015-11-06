HAMBURG, Germany Nov 6 Volkswagen's works council called on the carmaker's management on Friday to start talks immediately about its plans to cut spending and step up a savings programme.

"So far we have only seen individual measures, but management has so far not presented an overall concept," works council chief Bernd Osterloh said in a letter to VW employees.

Volkswagen said last month it would cut investment plans at its biggest division by 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) a year and step up development of electric vehicles as it battles to cope with the fallout from its cheating of diesel emissions tests.

($1 = 0.9313 euros) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)