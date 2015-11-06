HAMBURG, Germany Nov 6 Volkswagen's
works council called on the carmaker's management on Friday to
start talks immediately about its plans to cut spending and step
up a savings programme.
"So far we have only seen individual measures, but
management has so far not presented an overall concept," works
council chief Bernd Osterloh said in a letter to VW employees.
Volkswagen said last month it would cut investment plans at
its biggest division by 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) a year
and step up development of electric vehicles as it battles to
cope with the fallout from its cheating of diesel emissions
tests.
($1 = 0.9313 euros)
