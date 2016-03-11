BRIEF-Apranga signs franchise agreement with Orsay
* APRANGA GROUP INTRODUCING THE NEW BRAND ORSAY TO LITHUANIAN MARKET
BERLIN, March 11 Germany's Economy Ministry has "great trust" that carmaker Volkswagen will clear up all allegations and achieve a solution with U.S. authorities in the car emissions probe.
"We see that VW is a very strong, important company and have greatest trust that it will handle the whole informing process in the best manner and that it will yield good results in the USA," a spokesman of the Economy Ministry told a regular news conference on Friday.
Volkswagen faces an ongoing U.S. criminal investigation. The Justice Department sued VW in January seeking up to $46 billion for violating environmental regulations and sent VW a civil subpoena under a bank fraud law. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
* APRANGA GROUP INTRODUCING THE NEW BRAND ORSAY TO LITHUANIAN MARKET
DUBAI, May 17 Declines in large caps weighed on Saudi stocks in early trade on Wednesday while the Dubai market rose as property developer DAMAC extended gains.