Sept 26 German carmaker Volkswagen
said a scandal over falsified vehicle emission tests in the
United States could affect 11 million of its cars worldwide.
Volkswagen said it would set aside 6.5 billion euros ($7.3
billion) in its third-quarter accounts to help cover the costs
of the biggest scandal in its 78-year-history, blowing a hole in
analysts' profit forecasts.
Following are responses from other national regulators.
AUSTRALIA:
Australia's competition regulator said it was looking into
whether Volkswagen had misled consumers over its emissions
claims after the German carmaker admitted cheating on U.S.
pollution tests.
EUROPEAN UNION:
The European Commission urged all member states to
investigate into how many cars use illegal "defeat" devices to
cheat emissions tests in light of the scandal at Volkswagen.
EU regulators said they were in contact with Volkswagen and
U.S. authorities following the car-maker's admission it had
rigged emissions tests, and called on member states to
rigorously enforce the relevant law.
BRITAIN:
Britain's transport minister said the government would work
with vehicle manufacturers to ensure that the use of
emissions-cheating software was not being used widely in the
industry.
BELGIUM:
D'Ieteren Auto, which imports VW cars in Belgium, on
Saturday announced it had halted sales. No-one was immediately
available for comment, but on its website it says it is still
waiting for information from VW in order to identify the
affected cars in Belgium.
GERMANY:
Germany's transport minister said that emissions
manipulations by Volkswagen took place in Europe, not just in
the United States.
Germany's transport ministry said it would send a
fact-finding committee to Volkswagen this week. The committee is
to speak with executives at Volkswagen's headquarters in
Wolfsburg and request access to documents, the ministry said in
a statement.
FRANCE:
France will carry out testing to establish whether vehicles
on its roads are equipped with banned software of the kind used
by Volkswagen in the United States to trick emissions tests, the
country's environment minister.
Segolene Royal said that she had asked the United States
Environmental Protection Agency for further information about
the case.
ITALY:
Italy will test 1,000 cars from all the VW brands sold
nationally, its transport minister said.
Italy has also said it would open its own investigation into
whether Volkswagen had cheated in diesel vehicle emissions tests
in Europe as it did in the United States. The Italian Transport
Ministry said it had sent a letter to Volkswagen and the main
emissions tester in Germany to ask "if the anomalies found could
also have been conducted on vehicles sold and tested in the
European Union".
SWITZERLAND:
Swiss authorities on Friday said they would ban the sale of
Volkswagen Group cars affected by the diesel manipulation row
until the authorities have clarified whether they have been
equipped with manipulated software.
The agency said it was preparing to withdraw approval of
affected models -- which include Audi, Seat, Skoda and
Volkswagens brand vehicles built between 2009 and 2014 equipped
with 1.2 TDI, 1.6 TDI and 2.0 TDI diesel motors -- until the
situation was clarified. Up to 180,000 vehicles in Switzerland
could be affected, the agency said in a statement. Those already
on the road would be exempted.
SOUTH KOREA:
South Korea's environment ministry said it would investigate
4,000 to 5,000 of Volkswagen's Jetta, Golf and Audi A3 vehicles
produced in 2014 and 2015, and could expand its probe to all
German diesel cars if it found problems.
SPAIN:
Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria said on Saturday he
would ask VW to pay back subsidies for clean cars it was given
by Spanish authorities.
NETHERLANDS
Dutch regulator says the engines used in Netherlands are
tested in Germany by the KBA (federal transport authority),
which uses European-wide emissions standards. No separate tests
planned by the Dutch.
SWEDEN:
The Swedish Transport Agency is not taking any immediate
action as it had just finished annual emission controls. However
a spokesman said it was considering extra rigorous checks on VW
next year.
CZECH REPUBLIC:
A Czech transport ministry spokesman said the country was
closely following the outcome of German investigations. "The
problem has so far been identified only in the United States. It
will be important to find out whether such vehicles are also in
Europe and what course of action Germany takes."
RUSSIA:
Russian state standards agency Rosstandart said it had
requested information from Volkswagen about the German
carmaker's diesel engines.
MEXICO:
Mexico is checking to see if Volkswagen has complied with
its emissions standards and will act if it finds anomalies, its
environment minister said.
