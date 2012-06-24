By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, June 24 -- Volkswagen's finance
division is considering the impact of a possible exit of Greece
from the single currency zone, its Chief Executive Frank Witter
told Automobilwoche magazine on Sunday.
"We're busily pondering scenarios on the euro" to ensure
that our risk-hedging will be able to contain a possible
increase in market volatility, the newspaper quoted Witter as
saying.
VW Financial Services, which handles dealer and customer
financing and the German car maker's banking and leasing
business, doesn't rule out a decrease of the 17-nation euro
zone.
"We clearly expect that the euro will continue to stay,"
Witter said. "But whether or not all current member states will
stick with it is an open question."
"If Greece were to quit, this would not necessarily be the
end of the euro," the executive said. "However, what
unfortunately no one can reliably gauge are the effects and the
speculation on consequences that would follow from such a step."
VW Financial Services spokesman Dietmar Kupisch confirmed
Witter's remarks.
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer. Editing by Jane Merriman)