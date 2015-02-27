LIVESTOCK-Profit-taking plunges CME live cattle by 3-cent limit
* Feeder cattle sinks 4.5-cent limit * Lean hog contracts finish mixed By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, May 5 Chicago Mercantile Exchange nearby live cattle futures on Friday finished down their 3-cents daily price limit, hit by profit-taking after spiking this week to new highs, said traders. Friday was the first of five days that funds in CME's livestock markets that track the Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs Commodity Index sold, or "rolled," June long po