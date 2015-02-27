BERLIN Feb 27 Former BMW executive Herbert Diess will take the helm of Volkswagen's core autos division three months earlier than planned, VW said on Friday.

Diess will become head of VW's namesake passenger-car brand on July 1 rather than on Oct. 1 as originally planned, VW said. In his new role, Diess will also take up a position on the Wolfsburg-based carmaker's management board. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)