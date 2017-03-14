WOLFSBURG, Germany, March 14 Volkswagen
Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said he is not
ruling out talks with Fiat Chrysler boss Sergio
Marchionne about a possible merger.
"I am not ruling out a conversation," Mueller told reporters
on Tuesday after the carmaker's annual earnings press conference
in Wolfsburg.
Marchionne has long advocated car industry mergers to share
the costs of making cleaner and more technologically advanced
vehicles and has repeatedly relayed his desire via the media.
"It would be very helpful if Mr Marchionne were to
communicate his considerations to me too and not just to you,"
Mueller said.
"I am pretty confident about the future of Volkswagen, with
or without Marchionne."
Only last week, Mueller appeared to dismiss the prospect of
talks with Fiat Chrysler.
"We are not ready for talks about anything," he told Reuters
on the fringes of the Geneva auto show. "I haven't seen
Marchionne for months," he said at the time.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Edward Taylor)