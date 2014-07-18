BRIEF-Platinum Equity to buy officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from Office Depot
* Platinum Equity to acquire officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from office depot
WEISSACH, Germany, July 18 The supervisory board chairman of Porsche Automobil Holding SE, which owns 50.7 percent of Volkswagen, said he was unaware of any talks between the German carmaker and Italy's Fiat Chrysler .
"I don't know anything about talks with Fiat", Wolfgang Porsche said on Friday.
Germany's Manager Magazin had reported on Thursday that VW Chairman Ferdinand Piech had held talks with the owners of Fiat about buying all or part of the group.
Fiat Chrysler later denied any talks had taken place, and VW said no takeovers were on the agenda. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
April 18 U.S. President Donald Trump promised on Tuesday to defend American dairy farmers who have been hurt by Canada’s protectionist trade practices, during a visit to the cheese-making state of Wisconsin.